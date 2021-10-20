Nova VR glove with immersive virtual reality feedback start shipping

Virtual reality gamers and developers looking for more immersion in VR environments may be interested to know that the new Nova VR glove created by the engineers at SenseGlove is now shipping and available to preorder directly from the official company website. Using force feedback gloves provide unique immersion by restricting the movement of your fingers in response to virtual objects or surfaces. Most VR gloves currently on the market can cost tens of thousands of dollars, but the new Nova VR gloves are available from $5,000 for a single pair with bulk orders available bring the price down to $3,500.

Check out the video below for an overview of what you can expect from the VR gloves which are equipped with on-board positional tracking and include mounts for Oculus Touch controllers or HTC Vive trackers if preferred. The Nova virtual reality gloves also support Quest 2 in standalone mode and no tracking hardware is required when using Pico Neo 2.

Nova VR gloveS offers more immersion with virtual reality feedback

“SenseGlove sets the future of VR training with updated force-feedback wearables made to be donned in 5 seconds. A flexible form-factor combined with the best of haptic technologies allows its users to feel shapes, textures, stiffness, impacts and resistance in virtual reality easier than ever.”

