Ninja Theory Project: Mara diaries explain more about recreating realistic environments

By

Ninja TheoryIn its third episode in the ‘Dreadnought Developer Diaries’ Games development company Ninja Theory explains more about the process of re-creating a realistic representation of a real-world department for inclusion in the next games. Technology used to recreate certain aspects of the environment are procedural and will be used in future development.

Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror. Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium and set in a single incredibly realistic apartment.

“In the third episode of the ‘Dreadnought Developer Diaries’ we take a closer look at the art process behind Project: Mara, we see the various techniques and tools used by the team to capture reality and create our most ambitious and realistic game setting ever.”

Source : Ninja Theory : Kit Guru

Filed Under: Gaming News, Technology News, Top News

