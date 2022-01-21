Compact waterproof speaker with true wireless stereo sound $69

DUVOSS is a lightweight, waterproof Bluetooth speaker designed to provide “incredible acoustics” and can be paired with another DUVOSS to provide true while stereo sound. The small pocket sized Bluetooth speaker is certified IP67 waterproof and dust resistant and on the full charge is capable of providing up to 8 hours of playback.

Equipped with a dual speaker design and true wireless stereo technology the rugged Bluetooth speaker is perfect for outdoor or indoor use and features a metal casing and shockproof frame to protect the internal electronics from drops, shock and vibrations. The diamond shapes around distribution combined with the acoustical and aesthetic design allows you to enjoy music and audio wherever you may be.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $69 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the DUVOSS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the DUVOSS waterproof Bluetooth speaker project review the promotional video below.

“With the DUVOSS portable speaker, you can curate the soundtrack of your life, anywhere you go. Need the perfect music to accompany you to the beach, mountaintop, or even during a workout? DUVOSS is the lightweight, grab-and-go audio solution. With its Bluetooth connectivity, it delivers everything from the deepest, funkiest bass lines to treble notes that Mariah Carey would envy. Meet your new go-everywhere musical companion: DUVOSS.”

Rugged lightweight Bluetooth waterproof speaker

“Never again hear the words, “I wish we had some music.” DUVOSS is the compact and lightweight solution for engaging all your musical desires, no matter where you go. Forget bulky speakers and messy wires. DUVOSS easily fits into any bag or pocket ready to deliver big sound at the touch of a button. Small size doesn’t mean small power. DUVOSS delivers big, crystal-clear sound with its two built-in 5W multi-directional speaker cones. Not only does it bring impressive acoustics, but its gorgeous design is also worth fawning over. Small to large grilles correspond to low, mid, and high tones, that deliver impressive bass, majestic midrange, and a full treble.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the waterproof Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official DUVOSS crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

