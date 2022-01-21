Extreme weather outdoor power station will keep your devices charged

The engineers at DynaYak have created a new extreme weather outdoor power station that will allow you to keep your devices charged and powered wherever you may be in the world. The outer casing is constructed from aerospace grade aluminum making the power station as light as possible yet strong, waterproof and resilient to extreme weathers.

The internal MRB suspension system protects the internal batteries and power elements from shock, vibration or drops and the case features a convection cooling solution and partitioned thermal control. Allowing the power station to be used both in high and low temperature environments.

Extreme weather outdoor power station

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1699 or £1249 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The world’s first portable power station breaking through the severe outdoor conditions of rain, snow, wind, or dust storm. N35 can work at an extremely cold and hot temperature, which reaches -40 ℃ to 50 ℃ （-40℉ to 122℉）. And it’s a portable power station that works over 5,000 meters above sea level. Featured on waterproof grade IP67, N35 is excellent waterproof and dust-proof, offering you safe power wherever you are.”

If the DynaYak campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the DynaYak outdoor power station project play the promotional video below.

“Extremely simple design, removed screen, switch and other elements which probably cause malfunction. We just keep the traditional capacity indicator. The wooden handles make a very comfortable grip. And the housing is coated with anti-corrosion material, which is built to last. The housing is made of aerospace-grade aluminum material. With a special surface pattern and rounded angle design, the shell is helpful to reduce the impact and protect the inner structure from shock or fall.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the outdoor power station, jump over to the official DynaYak crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

