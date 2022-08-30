OXS Thunder True Dolby Atmos 7.1.2 gaming sound bar

Gamers searching for a desktop sound bar featuring True Dolby Atmos audio technology and three different gaming modes specifically tuned for first person shooter, RAC and MOBA. Might be interested in the new OXS Thunder 7.1.2 Gaming Sound Bar launched via Kickstarter this month. The project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 550 backers with still 24 days remaining and offers 10 fine-tuned drivers follow closely to a Dolby-designed acoustics arrangement.

Enabling you to ”pinpoint your enemies and spot the siege from up to 9 directions – before it’s too late” say it is creators. As part of the surround audio space, the wireless satellite neck speaker adds 2 more channels from behind your back to deliver true 3D surround sound. With 5.8G ultra-low latency performance, you can feel the zombies are getting closer to you.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $256 or £213 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing OXS Thunder, an innovative 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos gaming audio system – the gaming soundbar and the world’s first satellite neck speaker. With the satellite neck speaker, 10 audio channels create an audio space to put you in action. Locates your enemies and allies, like they were in the room with you. Sink yourself into a 3D audio space with Dolby Atmos surround sound, and relax your neck on the soft yet powerful satellite neck speaker. “

True Dolby Atmos 7.1.2 sound bar

If the OXS Thunder campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the OXS Thunder True Dolby Atmos 7.1.2 sound bar project play the promotional video below.

“A leap beyond surround sound, OXS Thunder also supports Dolby Atmos. It puts you in the middle of the action by precisely placing each sound around you in a three-dimensional space, with detailed and rich sound. Sink yourself into the battlefield in all directions. The 2 up-Firing speakers push the sound wave up, then bounce off from the ceiling. Feel the impactful overhead sound hit, as objects hover by. “

“3 uniquely tuned game modes provide a more dynamic and realistic experience to you. FPS mode is designed to earn you the advantages ahead of your opponents by enhancing audio cues such as footsteps while RAC mode for a more realistic sound effect when you can hear every trail breaking you make and the roaring engine. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the True Dolby Atmos 7.1.2 sound bar, jump over to the official OXS Thunder crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

