PrintPods handheld printer prints on any surface

PrintPods is a new handheld printer that is capable of printing on any surface including skin, would, metal where anything else you can imagine. The small handheld printer offers a printing with 26 mm and you can choose from three different ink types at the flick of a switch.

Launched by Kickstarter this month by Evebot, the handheld printer is currently available at a 50% discount from the recommended retail price and priced at just $99 or roughly £81 while the Kickstarter campaign is underway. With an advanced pulley sensor, PrintPods will detect and respond to your moves , printing faster, more accurately and easier whenh compared to others say its creators.

“If you have tried other portable printers in the past that struggled to print on certain materials, you’ll be blown away by PrintPod’s magic powers. Wood? Plastic? Metal? Leather? Sure, you name it! Let PrintPods spark your creativity! Just one simple glide, and all your ideas instantly come to life.”

“Do you have tons of ideas but hit a roadblock when trying to print on curved or rough surfaces such as stones, glass, mugs, or even food? Here comes PrintPods to set your imagination free. Easy as 1-2-3, every print is as smooth as silk! Enjoy designing your own bodymarks and body decorations anytime with the use of setting spray! Skin-friendly ink is 100% Safe, non-corrosive, water-soluble, and non-irritating. Get inspired with brilliant colors such as Navy blue, Red and Black. Have fun with friends and print temporary tattoos or put your favorite design, team logo, or brand on your skin for events, parties, or family fun.”

Source : Kickstarter

