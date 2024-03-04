MSI Claw handheld games console is now available to preorder

Are you ready to dive into the next wave of portable gaming? The MSI Claw A1M handheld gaming console is here to elevate your gaming sessions, wherever you are. This cutting-edge device is now available for preorder priced at $699 with shipping and a release date set for March 15th 2024, and it’s set to bring a new level of excitement to your mobile gaming adventures.

Imagine holding the power of a high-performance gaming PC right in the palm of your hands. The MSI Claw A1M makes this a reality with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H. This powerhouse is built to handle the most demanding games, allowing you to immerse yourself in smooth gameplay and stunning graphics. And with Intel XeSS technology, you’ll be treated to visuals that are sharper and more realistic than ever before.

But the MSI Claw A1M isn’t just about raw power. It runs on Windows 11 Home, giving you access to a wide array of games and applications. This means you can switch between gaming and getting work done with ease, making the console a versatile companion for both play and productivity.

MSI Claw handheld games console

Comfort is crucial when you’re gaming on the go, and the MSI Claw A1M has been designed with your hands in mind. Its ergonomic shape fits comfortably for hours, so you can keep playing without any strain. And when the action heats up, the Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology kicks in to keep the console cool, ensuring top-notch performance at all times.

You won’t have to worry about running out of juice mid-game either. The MSI Claw A1M comes with a 53Whr battery that’s built to last, giving you plenty of playtime on a single charge. Whether you’re commuting or traveling, your gaming doesn’t have to stop. Customization is key, and the MSI Claw A1M offers a range of storage and RAM options to suit your needs and budget. Starting at $699 for the base model, you can configure your console to match your gaming style.

MSI Claw Specifications

CPU Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor with Intel® AI Boost (NPU) OS Windows 11 Home DISPLAY 7” FHD (1920×1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level

Touchscreen AC ADAPTER 65W PD adapter BATTERY 6-Cell

53 Battery (Whr) GRAPHICS Intel® Arc™ Graphics MEMORY LPDDR5-6400 STORAGE CAPABILITY 1x M.2 2230 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen4) AUDIO 2x 2W Speaker COMMUNICATION Intel® Killer™ BE Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 AUDIO JACK 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack I/O PORTS 1x Type-C (USB / DP / Thunderbolt™ 4) with PD charging

1x Micro SD Card Reader CONTROL RGB ABXY buttons

RGB L & R Hall Effect analog sticks

D-pad

L & R Hall Effect analog triggers

L & R bumpers

View button

Menu button

MSI Center M button

Quick Settings button

Macro button (M1/M2)

HD haptics SECURITY Fingerprint Security DIMENSION (WXDXH) 294 x 117 x 21.2

mm WEIGHT (W/ BATTERY) 675 g COLOR Black

If you’re eager to get your hands on this device, head over to Newegg to place your preorder. With some models set to ship as early as March 15th, you won’t have to wait long to experience the future of handheld gaming. For more details and support, the official MSI Claw webpage is your go-to source. It’s packed with helpful guides, virtual tours, and tutorials to help you maximize your experience with the MSI Claw A1M.

So, if you’re looking to step up your mobile gaming, the MSI Claw A1M is ready to take you there. With its blend of power, portability, and comfort, it’s poised to become a favorite for gamers on the move. Don’t miss out – secure your preorder today and get ready to play in a whole new way.



