Halo TV Series premiers on Paramount+

Halo fans will be pleased to know that the first episode in the new Halo TV Series based on the Xbox game is now available to view on Paramount+. The military, science-fiction, action adventure has been developed by by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane and stars Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor star as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 and Cortana, with the latter reprising her role from the video game series

Other members of the cast include Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Kate Kennedy, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Danny Sapani. Halo premiered on Paramount+ March 24, 2022 and the series has already been renewed for a second season.

Halo TV Series

“Halo is set to follow “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”[6] Executive producer Kiki Wolfkill revealed that the series is a standalone story that takes place within its own “Silver Timeline” and that is inspired by the game franchise rather than a continuation, adaptation, or prequel, explaining that they wished to give the two Halo canons a chance to evolve individually to suit their media.”

