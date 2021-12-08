Greenliant ArmourDrive wide temperature microSD cards now available

Photographers, droners and outdoor adventurers looking for a microSD card capable of performing in a wide temperature range might be interested to know that the Greenliant ArmourDrive Memory Card range has been expanded. The new advanced 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory is now available in capacities from 32 GB to 256 GB, W-temp (-25 to +85 degrees Celsius). Offering microSD ArmourDrive PX Series industrial memory cards support 3,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles, and are tested to withstand shock, vibration and water. Enabling you to capture your ventures wherever you may be and in harsh conditions.

ArmourDrive Memory Card wide temperature microSD cards features

Multiple Capacities: 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

High Performance: Reaches up to 100/97 MB/s sequential read/write

Energy Efficient: Active current less than 400 mA; standby current less than 1 mA

Rugged: Resistant to shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating)

Reliable: Achieves more than 3 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)

SMART Support: Monitors remaining useful product life

“With the addition of the W-temp 93 PX Series, Greenliant now offers one of the broadest microSD industrial memory card portfolios,” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. “The 93 PX Series has been designed to meet performance, reliability and long-term support requirements from demanding video, security, networking and industrial applications.”

Greenliant wide temperature (-25°C to +85°C) microSD ArmourDrive PX Series industrial memory cards are now available to purchase from worldwide resellers.

Source : Greenliant

