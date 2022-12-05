Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary & World Finals

This week the Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary and World Finals took place. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the very first Gran Turismo game, and to commemorate this special occasion and to celebrate the “Gran Turismo World Series” 2022 World Finals, ran a number of campaigns in GT7. If you miss the action you’ll be pleased to know that Sony has posted everything you need to know over on the official PlayStation blog.

Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary

“The ‘Gran Turismo World Series’ 2022 in Monaco proved a fitting start to Gran Turismo’s 25th Anniversary celebrations. A four-day festival of racing saw three champions crowned, a new Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo unveiled, a tight Pro-Am race in which BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon was just pipped for the win, another race between the GT Sophy AI agent and some of the leading World Series drivers, an online appearance by seven-time F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, stunning cars on display, and plenty of opportunities for the Gran Turismo community to get involved and win prizes in-game.”

“First up was the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup on Thursday, 24 November. After two highly-competitive Semi-finals and a last-chance Repechage, 12 drivers lined up for the Grand Final, 30-laps around the Fuji International Speedway in the TOYOTA GR010 HYBRID – the real version of which was displayed at the event. It was 2018 Nations Cup champion, Brazilian Igor Fraga, who delivered a dominant performance to take the win and a trophy presented by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe’s Vice Chairman Kazuki Nakajima.”

Gran Turismo World Finals

“In what turned out to be a magnificent race full of intrigue and differing tire strategies, López and Miyazono were leading the field on the penultimate lap but had one mandatory pitstop to make to switch onto the slower hard tires. As they emerged from the pitlane, the pair were dissected by Chilean Angel Inostroza who was on soft tires. After an action-, and incident-, packed final lap, López took the checkered flag from Inostroza and Miyazono, but celebrations were muted as an ‘incident under investigation’ notification went up and the drivers, and audience, awaited the verdict of the stewards.

When the judgement came through that the collisions were ‘a racing incident,’ the celebrations could start in style for the Spaniard. As in the Manufacturers Cup, there was a points tie at the top of the leaderboard. López and Inostroza were both on 30 points, but the Spaniard’s victory in the Grand Final gave him the World Championship and left the Chilean bitterly disappointed. The third step of the podium was taken by Brazil’s Igor Fraga.”

Source : Sony





