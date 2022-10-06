Gotham Knights release date, gameplay and heros

The action role-playing game Gotham Knights will soon be launching on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S systems. Providing a game inspired by the Batman: Gotham Knights comic series based on the DC Comics character Batman and his supporting cast. Ash Millman from PlayStation Access has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the new heroes and gameplay you can expect. “Nightwing is definitely a gym fanatic. Harley Quinn doesn’t give him the nickname ‘Nightbutt’ for nothing.”

“Ultimately the four protagonists have a common goal: to protect Gotham by taking down opportunistic criminals and piecing together clues to larger events, while uncovering insidious secrets buried deep in the city’s foundations. Traverse the five boroughs of open world Gotham on the end of a grappling hook or on the back of the Batcycle (which, crucially, comes with a dedicated wheelie button) as you pursue leads on the Rogue’s Gallery of villains.”

Gotham Knights release date

Gotham Knights will be officially launching later this month and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox from October 21 2022 onwards. Gotham Knights provides players with four playable characters in the form of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. Gotham Knights features both single player action and also a two player cooperative mode, during which a players can drop in and out of the world without affecting the other player. Check out this 30 minute gameplay teaser published ahead of the Gotham Knights release date.

“You can switch between the four playable characters with a quick trip to the Belfry, aka Gotham Knights’ central hub, and while they all share a core control scheme when it comes to melee and ranged combat prompts, Gotham Knights does an admirable job of infusing each hero with their own distinct personality and unique abilities. Batgirl is a hacker specialising in one-to-one combat, with a fluid approach to movement and disarming enemies that feels not dissimilar to classic Batman. Armed with tech abilities such as overcharging enemy weapons for bioelectrical damage or using AR mode to hack into nearby devices, her combat feels powerful and precise, a testament to Bruce Wayne’s training that she’s honed into her own style.”

“Nightwing can be your support figure with abilities that buff allies, but he also excels in acrobatic beatdowns and pinballing between enemies during battle. Playing as Nightwing is a more frenetic experience; he thrives when taking down large groups of enemies with lightning-quick movements, getting in before they can hit back – as well as the aforementioned Nest power that provides a defence bonus and healing to friendly figures for stronger teamwork.”

Source : PS



