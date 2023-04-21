Goolge Fi is now called Google Fi Wireless

Google is changing the name of Google Fi to Google Fi Wireless, the company is also making some changes to its plans with more of a focus on family plans and it is also including smartwatch connectivity for no extra cost.

We’re committed to providing great value for families with our Simply Unlimited plan. For the price that most people pay for a single line on most carriers, our Simply Unlimited plan is only $80/month for two to four lines, and includes all the essentials for your family to stay connected, with unlimited data, calls and texts within the U.S., Canada and Mexico, plus 5 GB of hotspot tethering.

Starting today, the plan will also include, at no extra cost, full connectivity for compatible smartwatches like the Pixel Watch and Samsung watches, so you can stay connected on the go, even when your phone’s at home.

For all plans, you can now get a phone on us after 24 monthly bill credits with every new line you add to your plan. With a selection of reliable phones to choose from, including Google Pixel 6a, Samsung A14 and moto g power, there’s an option for everyone in the family. Terms apply and you can learn more about our phone plan and these offers on our website.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to Google Fi Wireless over at Google’s website at the link below, Goog.e is also making it easier for you to switch from your current provider.

Source Google





