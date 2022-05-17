Google’s Android Auto to get new UI and more (Video)

Google has announced that it’s Android Auto will be getting a range of upgrades, which will include a new user interface and more.

The updated UI on Android Auto is designed to adapt to different display sizes and it is designed to focus more on the three main features that people use in their cars.

These features include navigation, media, and communication and the UI will adapt to these three features with a split-screen mode and more.

Google Assistant is bringing contextual suggestions to help you be more productive in the car. From suggested replies, to messages, to sharing arrival times with a friend, or even playing recommended music, Google Assistant is helping you do more in the car efficiently.

In addition to using your voice, you can now quickly message and call favorite contacts with just one tap, and reply to messages by simply selecting a suggested response on the screen – helping you communicate effectively, while allowing you to keep your eyes on the road. Keep an eye out for these updates to Android Auto in the coming months

You can find out more information about the new Android Auto update over at Google’s website at the link below, it will be available sometime this summer.

Source Google

