Google Pixel smartphones to get new features (Video)

Google has announced that it will be bringing a range of new features to its Google Pixel smartphones, they have released a video that gives us a look at some of the features.

All of these new features will be available on the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones and some of the features will be available on other devices.

One of the sweet things about being a Pixel user is that your phone continues to get a boost of helpfulness with Feature Drops. Whether you want to quickly tap to access Snapchat from your Pixel lock screen or control the bass levels on your Pixel Buds A-Series, we’ve got an update you’ll love.

This latest Feature Drop will roll out to users over the next few weeks, starting today with relevant updates coming to Pixel 3a through Pixel 5a (5G) devices – see g.co/pixel/updates for details. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices will begin receiving their updates next week.

If you want to learn more about these updates visit our Pixel forum. Otherwise, that’s all for now — until our next Feature Drop!

You and find out more information about all of the new features coming to Google Pixel devices over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals