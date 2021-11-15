Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone gets taken apart

Google recently launched their new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones and we previously saw a durability test of the handset.

Now we get to find out more details about what is inside the device in a new video from JerryRigEverything, lets find out more details.

It is interesting to see inside the new Pixel 6 Pro and how the inside of the handset has been designed, it looks like the display is easy to repair which is good news.

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch display and it has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device is powered by the Google Tensor processor.

The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and there is a choice of three different storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Pro model features three cameras on the back which include a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro also comes with a 5004mAh battery with 30W fast charging, it also features 21W fast wireless charging.

The device comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12. Both the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are now available to buy, we suspect they could end up being popular handsets.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals