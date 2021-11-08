Google Pixel 6 Pro gets durability tested (Video)

Google recently launched their latest Android flagship smartphones, the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. These new smartphones are the first of Google’s devices to use their own processor which Google has design in house.

Now we get to find out how durable the Google Pixel 6 Pro is in a new video from JerryRigEverything, the handset is put through a range of tests including a scratch test, a burn test, and a bend test. Let’s find out how the device performs.

As we can see from the video the display on the handset showed scratches at levels 6 and 7, the display has Gorilla Glass Victus, so this is as expected and is in line with the majority of the smartphones on the market.

Some of the handsets case is made from plastic and some from metal so there is different durability on different parts of the device. The rear of the handset is also made from glass. In the burn test, there is permanent damage to the handset’s display.

The new Google Pixel 6 Pro also managed to survive the bend test with no cracks or permanent damage. So overall the new Google Pixel flagship managed to survive the durability test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

