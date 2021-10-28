Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get reviewed (Video)

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones were made official recently, we previously saw a speed test video of the handsets up against the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Now we have a review video of the two new Google Pixel smartphones from Marques Brownlee and we get a good look at the handsets and their range of features.

As a reminder the Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it is powered by the Google Tensor processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device also features a 4614 mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast wired charging and 21W fast wireless charging.

The new Pixel 6 has a range of high-end cameras, this includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Pixel 6 Pro has slightly different specifications with a 6.7 inch display, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of included storage.

The handset comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is an 11.1-megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

