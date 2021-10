Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get reviewed (Video)

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones were made official recently, we previously saw a speed test video of the handsets up against the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Now we have a review video of the two new Google Pixel smartphones from Marques Brownlee and we get a good look at the handsets and their range of features.

Watch this video on YouTube

As a reminder the Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it is powered by the Google Tensor processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device also features a 4614 mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast wired charging and 21W fast wireless charging.

The new Pixel 6 has a range of high-end cameras, this includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Pixel 6 Pro has slightly different specifications with a 6.7 inch display, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of included storage.

The handset comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is an 11.1-megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more