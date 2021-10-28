Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro land on Vodafone

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones launched recently and now the handsets are launching on Vodafone in the UK.

The Pixel 6 will be available for £30 a month with a £9 upfront payment, and the Pixel 6 Pro for £38 a month with a £29 upfront payment. This is on a 36-month device plan with a 24-month airtime plan.

Customers who purchase the Google Pixel 6 or the Google Pixel 6 Pro before 7 November 2021 on Vodafone can claim a Google Stadia Premiere Edition, worth £69.99. As a cloud gaming service developed and operated by Google and capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, Stadia Premiere edition includes a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming games to your TV and a Stadia Controller for pick-up-and-play convenience.

The Pixel 6 can be purchased for £30 a month (£9 upfront cost) on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan – including 2GB of data and two Xtra benefits, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased for £38 a month (£29 upfront cost) on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan – including 2GB of data and two Xtra benefits.

You can find out more details about the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 smartphones over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals