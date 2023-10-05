Google Pixel Buds Pro headphones get official

We have already seen the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and the new Google Pixel Watch 2, Google has also unveiled some new headphones, the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro comes with support for Bluetooth Super Wideband with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, this is designed to offer clearer calls on the handsets.

Pixel Buds Pro are getting even better. Since last year’s launch, we’ve continued to add new features and capabilities. Today we’re rolling out the biggest update yet, packing Pixel Buds Pro with even more Google AI-powered improvements, helpfulness and intelligence. Built to work seamlessly across our full Pixel portfolio, Pixel Buds Pro will also come in two new colors, Bay and Porcelain, perfectly complementing Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.

With the help of AI, you no longer need to take out your earbuds for conversations. When you enable Conversation Detection, AI detects when you start speaking and responds by pausing your music and switching to Transparency Mode, allowing you to hear all that is being said. When you stop speaking, the feature automatically resumes your music and turns on Active Noise Cancellation. This way, you can interact with the world around you and go back to enjoying your music with no distractions without having to lift a finger.

You can find out more information about the new Google Pixel Buds Pro headphones over at Google at the link below, they are now available to pre-order in a range of colors for $199.99.

Source: Google



