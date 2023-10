Google Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch unveiled

As well as the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, Google also unveiled their latest smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The second generation Pixel Watch comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 450 by 450 pixels and the device features a 306 mAh battery which will give you up to 24 hours of battery life.

From the inside out, Pixel Watch 2 is designed for all-day (and night) wear. Its housing is made from 100% recycled aluminum which makes it 10% lighter than Pixel Watch — so it’s even more comfortable, especially when you’re sleeping. The crown is also larger and more flush with the circular silhouette for easier access and navigation.

Inside, Pixel Watch 2 has an all-new, quad-core CPU for smoother and stronger performance. Together with the low-power co-processor, the new CPU gives the watch 24 hours of battery life, even with always-on display. Combined with a faster charging rate that powers your watch to 50% in just 30 minutes, your Pixel Watch 2 can support your activities from day to night.

The new Google Pixel Watch 2 is available for $350 and there is also an LTE model which will cost $400, you can find out more details about the device over at Google at the link below.

Source Google



