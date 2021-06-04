Google Pixel Buds A-Series unveiled, cost $99

Google has unveiled it latest wireless headphones, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series and the are now available to pre-order direct from Google for $99.

The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series come with a battery that will give you up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charger and up to 2.5 hours of talk time on calls.

They also come with a recharging case which will give you a total of 24 hours of music playback and 12 hour of talk time.

Our research shows that most people describe great sound as full, clear and natural. This is what guides our audio tuning process and shows up in other devices, like Nest Audio. And Pixel Buds A-Series are no exception. Custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers deliver full, clear and natural sound, with the option for even more power in those low tones with Bass Boost.

To experience the full range of the speaker’s capabilities, especially in the low frequencies, a good seal is essential. We’ve scanned thousands of ears to make Pixel Buds A-Series fit securely with a gentle seal. In order to keep the fit comfortable over time, a spatial vent reduces in-ear pressure.

Source Google

