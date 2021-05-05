Google Pixel Buds A series unveiled by Google in Error

Google has accidentally revealed it new Pixel Buds A series wireless headphones in error, the device was revealed on Twitter, the tweet has since been deleted.
The picture above was posted on Twitter and it shows the new Pixel Buds A series, we suspect they may be announced officially some time today.
You can see a screenshot of the now deleted tweet below, which was published at 1.30 pm yesterday, this was obviously a mistake.
As soon as we get some more details on these new Pixel Buds headphones from Google, we will let you guys know. As yet we do not have any specifications on these new headphones, hopefully we should have some details soon.
Source 9 to 5 Google
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.