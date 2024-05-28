Google Pixel 8a Tips & Tricks (Video)

The Google Pixel 8a is a powerful smartphone packed with features that can significantly enhance your user experience. Many of these features are hidden or not immediately apparent, but once discovered, they can help you make the most of your device. This article will explore 20 tips and tricks that can be applied not only to the Pixel 8a but also to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Smoother Display Performance with 120Hz Refresh Rate

One of the standout features of the Pixel 8a is its 120Hz refresh rate, which provides a smoother and more responsive display. To activate this feature, navigate to Settings > Display > Advanced > Smooth Display. The higher refresh rate is particularly beneficial for gaming and scrolling through content, offering a more fluid and immersive experience.

Transform Your Pixel 8a into a High-Quality Webcam

With the Pixel 8a, you can easily turn your smartphone into a high-quality webcam for your computer. Simply connect your phone to your computer via USB and select the webcam option in your video conferencing app. This feature ensures professional-grade video output for your virtual meetings, making it an excellent alternative to traditional webcams.

Protect Personal Data with Multiple User Accounts

If you need to share your Pixel 8a with others, you can create multiple user accounts to keep your personal data secure. To set up guest accounts, go to Settings > System > Advanced > Multiple users. This feature allows you to share your device without compromising your privacy or exposing sensitive information.

Clean Up Background Noise with Audio Eraser

The Pixel 8a’s Audio Eraser feature lets you remove unwanted background noise from your videos effortlessly. To use this tool, open the video in Google Photos, tap Edit, and select Audio Eraser. This feature enhances the audio quality of your recordings, making them clearer and more professional-sounding.

Edit Photos Seamlessly with Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser is another powerful editing tool available on the Pixel 8a. It allows you to remove unwanted objects or people from your photos with ease. To use Magic Eraser, open the photo in Google Photos, tap Edit, and select Magic Eraser. This feature helps you create cleaner, more focused images without the need for complex editing software.

Personalize Your Device with AI Wallpaper

The Pixel 8a’s AI Wallpaper feature generates unique, personalized backgrounds for your device. To access this feature, go to Settings > Wallpaper & style > Change wallpaper > AI Wallpaper. This tool uses artificial intelligence to create custom wallpapers that suit your style and preferences.

Easier Navigation with One-Handed Mode

For users with smaller hands or those who frequently multitask, the Pixel 8a’s One-Handed Mode makes navigation much easier. To enable this feature, go to Settings > System > Gestures > One-handed mode. When activated, this mode shrinks the screen, making it more accessible with just one hand.

Instant App Access with Quick Tap

Quick Tap allows you to open specific apps by double-tapping the back of your Pixel 8a. Enable this feature in Settings > System > Gestures > Quick Tap. This gesture control enhances usability and provides a convenient way to access your favorite apps quickly.

Visual Search Made Easy with Circle to Search

The Pixel 8a’s Circle to Search feature makes visual search a breeze. Simply draw a circle around items on your screen, and Google Lens will search for them. This tool is particularly useful for finding information about objects or text without the need for typing.

Quick Camera Switch with Flip to Selfie

Flip to Selfie is a handy feature on the Google Pixel 8a that allows you to switch to the front camera by flipping your phone. Enable this feature in the Camera app settings for a quick and seamless selfie-taking experience.

Instant Do Not Disturb with Flip to Shush: Activate Do Not Disturb mode by placing your phone face down. Enable this feature in Settings > Sound & vibration > Do Not Disturb > Flip to Shush to avoid interruptions during meetings or quiet times.

Healthier Sleep Routine with Bedtime Mode: Reduce screen brightness and enable Do Not Disturb according to a schedule with Bedtime Mode. Set it up in Settings > Digital Wellbeing & parental controls > Bedtime mode to support a healthy sleep routine.

Avoid Spam Calls with Call Screening: Use Google Assistant to screen calls and provide real-time transcripts. Enable it in the Phone app settings to manage incoming calls more effectively.

Save Time on Hold with Hold for Me: Let Google Assistant hold your place in a call queue. Enable it in the Phone app settings to save time and reduce the frustration of waiting on hold.

Accurate Battery Tracking with Battery Percentage: Display the battery percentage in the status bar by going to Settings > Battery > Battery percentage for more accurate battery life tracking.

Enhanced Messaging with RCS Chat: Enable RCS Chat in the Messages app settings to see when messages are read or being typed, providing a richer communication experience.

Quick Access with Lock Screen Shortcuts: Customize your lock screen shortcuts for quick access to your favorite apps. Go to Settings > Display > Lock screen > Shortcuts to enhance your device’s accessibility.

Tailored Control with Quick Settings Customization: Rearrange the quick settings tiles by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping the pencil icon. Customize your quick settings for easier access to frequently used features.

Better Call Quality with Clear Calling: Reduce background noise during calls with Clear Calling. Enable it in Settings > Sound & vibration > Clear Calling to improve call quality and make conversations clearer.

By exploring and utilizing these hidden features, you can unlock the full potential of your Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, or Pixel 8 Pro. These tips and tricks are designed to improve usability, enhance multimedia capabilities, and provide better customization options, ultimately leading to a more enjoyable and productive smartphone experience.

Source & Image Credit: Android Authority



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals