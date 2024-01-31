20+ Free AI tools and phone apps for Android and iOS

Matt Wolfe has put together a list of over 20 phone applications that feature artificial intelligence (AI) and the best thing is that all the AI tools are completely free to use. Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a key player in enhancing our daily lives. Now, this cutting-edge technology is readily accessible through a variety of free mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices. These apps are not just for tech enthusiasts; they’re for anyone looking to make their life easier, more productive, and more creative. From improving communication to streamlining your workflow, there’s an AI app that can help you with your tasks.

Imagine having a conversation with an AI chatbot that responds with the intelligence and warmth of a human. Apps like Chat GPT and Pi chatbot offer this experience, making it feel like you’re talking to a friend who can also search the web for information during your conversation. This can be incredibly useful for those who need quick answers without the hassle of typing out search queries.

Free AI Phone apps

For those who spend a lot of time researching, AI can be a game-changer. An app called Perplexity, for example, goes beyond just finding information—it suggests related topics, which can help you dive deeper into your research without getting lost in a sea of irrelevant data.

Have you ever wanted to interact with your favorite fictional characters? Now you can. Character AI allows you to have conversations with characters as if they were real, providing a unique form of entertainment and engagement. Students and learners can also benefit from AI apps. Socratic by Google uses photo recognition to help solve problems, while AI Writer offers templates to help with writing tasks. These tools can save time and help users better understand complex subjects.

Language learning is another area where AI can make a significant impact. Elsa Speak, for instance, offers daily English lessons that focus on pronunciation, helping users communicate more effectively. Professionals who attend a lot of meetings might find Otter to be a lifesaver. This app records meetings, transcribes them, and provides summaries. It even allows users to ask questions about the recorded content, ensuring nothing important is missed.

For the creatively inclined, there are AI tools and apps that can transform the way you create art and videos. Dream, Starry AI, Photoleap, Videoleap, and Motionleap use AI to produce stunning art, video effects, and animations that can take your projects to the next level. If you enjoy photography, apps like Pixa Motion and Colourpop can add life to your images by animating them or adding color to black and white photos. This can make your visual content stand out and capture the attention of your audience.

Podcasters and music enthusiasts will appreciate Dolby On, which improves audio recordings by enhancing clarity. Gradient Music, on the other hand, creates personalized music playlists using AI, tailoring the listening experience to your tastes. For those interested in 3D modeling, Luma uses neural radiance fields (Nerfs) to create 3D models from photographs, adding a new dimension to your visual presentations.

Lastly, organizing information can be a daunting task, but AI can help with that too. Arc Search brings together information from various sources onto a single page, while My Mind offers a content archiving system that uses AI to generate summaries and tags, making it easier to find information later.

While these AI tools are free to use, some offer optional paid upgrades for those who want even more features. However, the core functions of these apps are available at no cost, allowing you to take advantage of AI without spending a dime. As AI technology continues to advance, we can expect to see new updates and versions of these apps that will further enhance our mobile experience.

These 20+ artificial intelligence enabled mobile apps and AI tools provide you with a range of tools to manage your daily activities, learn new things, express your creativity and improve your productivity. By harnessing the potential of AI, you can make the most of your mobile device and stay ahead in the digital world. Whether you’re a student, professional, artist, or just someone who loves technology, these AI apps can help you achieve more with less effort. So why not explore what AI has to offer and see how it can transform your mobile experience? We highly recommend checking out all videos from AI enthusiast Matt Wolfe.



