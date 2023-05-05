Geeky Gadgets

Google Pixel 7a taken apart ahead of official launch (Video)

Google Pixel 7a

Google has not even made the Google Pixel 7a official, but now we have a teardown video that gives us a look at what is inside the handset and how it is put together, the video is from PBKreviews.

The handset will be made official at the Google I/O developer conference next week during the keynote on the 10th of May, let’s find out some more details about what is inside this new Google Android phone.

We previously heard a number of rumors about the new Pixel 7a smartphone, the handset will be powered by a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will come with a Google Tensor 2 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, there will be a choice of two storage options 128GB or 256GB and the handset will have a range of cameras with two on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there will be an 8-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking selfies, on the back of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The device will come with Android 13 and we will have more information on the new Google Pixel 7a when it launches next week.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews

