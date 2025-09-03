Google Pixel 10 Camera & Battery Test (vs 9, 8, & 7)



The Pixel 10 marks a significant evolution in Google’s smartphone lineup, blending advancements in hardware and software with some compromises. With improvements in battery life, thermal efficiency, and camera technology, the Pixel 10 aims to enhance the user experience. However, these upgrades come with trade-offs that may influence your decision. Here’s a detailed comparison of the Pixel 10 against its predecessors—the Pixel 9, 8, and 7—across key features in a new video from Techmo.

Design and Build: Heavier but Durable

The Pixel 10 introduces a refined design but also becomes the heaviest device in the series, weighing 204 grams. While this added weight may deter users who prioritize portability, it contributes to a more robust build. The design closely mirrors the Pixel 9 but includes an additional camera, giving it a distinctive appearance. Both the Pixel 9 and 10 feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering improved durability compared to the Victus glass used in the Pixel 7 and 8.

Although the premium build quality remains consistent across all models, the increased weight of the Pixel 10 might not appeal to everyone. Users who value a lighter device may find the earlier models more comfortable for daily use.

Display: Brighter and Smoother

The Pixel series has consistently improved its display technology, with each generation offering incremental advancements. The Pixel 10 stands out with its 2000 nits peak brightness, doubling the output of the Pixel 7 and significantly enhancing visibility in bright outdoor conditions. Here’s how the displays compare:

Pixel 7: 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Pixel 8, 9, and 10: 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations.

120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. Pixel 10: 2000 nits peak brightness, ideal for outdoor use and HDR content.

While the higher refresh rate and brightness are noticeable improvements, they may not drastically impact everyday tasks for all users. However, for those who frequently use their phones outdoors or consume media, the Pixel 10’s display enhancements are a welcome upgrade.

Camera: Zoom Gains, Sensor Trade-Offs

The Pixel 10 introduces a three-camera system, including a telephoto lens with 25x zoom, making it a standout choice for photography enthusiasts. However, these advancements come with certain compromises.

Telephoto Lens: The 25x zoom capability is a significant improvement, offering greater versatility for capturing distant subjects.

The 25x zoom capability is a significant improvement, offering greater versatility for capturing distant subjects. Main Camera Sensor: The sensor is slightly smaller than that of the Pixel 9, which may result in subtle quality differences in low-light or complex scenes.

The sensor is slightly smaller than that of the Pixel 9, which may result in subtle quality differences in low-light or complex scenes. Ultrawide and Video Performance: Minor improvements are present, but some downgrades in video stabilization and ultrawide clarity are noted in the Pixel 10.

For casual users, the overall camera experience across the Pixel lineup remains excellent, and the differences may not justify an upgrade. However, for those who prioritize advanced zoom capabilities, the Pixel 10 offers a compelling advantage.

Battery Life and Thermal Efficiency: A Step Forward

Battery life is a standout feature of the Pixel 10, lasting 5 hours and 24 minutes under heavy use, a marked improvement over its predecessors. Enhanced thermal efficiency ensures the device remains cooler during demanding tasks, addressing common complaints about overheating in earlier models. These advancements make the Pixel 10 particularly appealing for users who rely on their phones for extended periods or engage in resource-intensive activities.

The Pixel 9, while offering respectable battery performance, falls short of the Pixel 10’s longevity and thermal management. Users upgrading from the Pixel 7 or 8 will notice a more significant improvement in this area.

Performance: Incremental Gains

Powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, the Pixel 10 delivers modest performance improvements over the Pixel 9. Key enhancements include:

CPU: 25% faster processing speeds compared to the Pixel 9, allowing smoother multitasking and app performance.

25% faster processing speeds compared to the Pixel 9, allowing smoother multitasking and app performance. GPU: 21% improvement in graphics performance, enhancing gaming and media experiences.

Despite these gains, the Pixel 10 remains a midrange performer, making it less suitable for intensive gaming or professional video editing. However, for everyday tasks, moderate multitasking, and casual gaming, the performance upgrades are sufficient.

Additional Features: Convenience Tweaks

The Pixel 10 introduces several subtle yet practical enhancements that improve the overall user experience:

Qi2 Magnets: These magnets simplify the attachment of accessories, such as wireless chargers, a feature absent in earlier models.

These magnets simplify the attachment of accessories, such as wireless chargers, a feature absent in earlier models. Improved Connectivity: The Tensor G5’s more efficient modem enhances signal strength and reduces dropped connections.

While these features add convenience, they are unlikely to be the sole reason for upgrading. However, they do contribute to the Pixel 10’s appeal as a well-rounded device.

Should You Upgrade?

Deciding whether to upgrade to the Pixel 10 depends on your specific needs and priorities.

Upgrade Worthy: If you experience issues with battery life, overheating, or connectivity on an older model, the Pixel 10 offers meaningful improvements in these areas.

If you experience issues with battery life, overheating, or connectivity on an older model, the Pixel 10 offers meaningful improvements in these areas. Stick with Pixel 9: The Pixel 9 remains a strong alternative, with minimal differences in performance and features compared to the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 9 remains a strong alternative, with minimal differences in performance and features compared to the Pixel 10. Consider Alternatives: For users seeking top-tier performance, devices like the Galaxy S25 or iPhone 16 Pro may be more suitable options.

The Pixel 10 excels in areas such as battery life, thermal efficiency, and camera zoom capabilities, making it a balanced upgrade for many users. However, compromises such as increased weight and a smaller main camera sensor may deter some. Carefully evaluate your priorities to determine if the Pixel 10 aligns with your needs. For many, it represents a solid upgrade, while others may find the Pixel 9 or competing devices to be better suited to their preferences.

