Google Maps eco friendly routes expanded to more countries

Google has announced that it is expanding its eco friendly routes for Google Maps to more countries and it is now being rolled out to 40 countries in Europe.

These new routes on Google Maps are designed to be more efficient and reduce fuel consumption and also reduce carbon emissions.

This is now possible thanks to eco-friendly routing in Google Maps, which starts rolling out in nearly 40 countries across Europe today. With eco-friendly routing, you can choose a route that’s optimized for lower fuel consumption, which helps you save money on fuel and reduce carbon emissions — something that’s top of mind for many Europeans. And this is a real concern – according to Statista’s 2022 report, road transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions throughout Europe.

Now, in addition to showing the fastest route, Google Maps will also display the one that’s most fuel efficient, if it doesn’t happen to also be the fastest. With just a few taps, you can see the relative fuel savings and time difference between the two routes and choose the one that works best for you. Always want to choose the fastest route, no matter what? That’s okay too — simply adjust your preferences in Settings.

You can find out more details about the Google Maps eco-friendly routes over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

