Google and YouTube to stop misinformation in the 2022 US midterm elections

Google and YouTube have announced that they will be taking a number of steps to stop misinformation during the 2022 US midterm elections.

This is an issue both platforms have faced in the past, other companies like Facebook have also had similar issues, where false information was spread online, much of it originating from countries like Russia.

Our driving goal is for viewers to have access to high-quality election news and information. When you search for midterms content on YouTube, our systems are prominently recommending content coming from authoritative national and local news sources like PBS NewsHour, The Wall Street Journal, Univision and local ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates. This same approach goes for videos in your “watch next” panels. Working in tandem, our systems are also limiting the spread of harmful election misinformation by identifying borderline content and keeping it from being widely recommended.

To give people even more relevant context around elections content, we’ll be showing a variety of information panels in English and Spanish from authoritative sources underneath videos and in search results about the midterms. For searches or videos related to voting, an information panel directs viewers to Google’s “how to vote” and “how to register to vote” features. And on the YouTube homepage, we’re showing reminders on voter registration and election resources.

