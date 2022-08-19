YouTube adds watermarks to downloaded Shorts

This week YouTube has announced that it will be adding watermarks to any downloaded YouTube Shorts built using the platform by content creators. The watermarks will be automatically added to the videos when a creator downloads them to perhaps share with other online services such as TikTok.

The news from YouTube brings it in line with other online services such as the already mentioned TikTok who for some time have added watermarks to any videos created using their service and downloaded by creators. The video includes a watermark and the creators username enabling viewers to easily find the original video if preferred. Last year Instagram confirmed that it would not promote Reels that had a competitors watermark and earlier this year it said it had tweaked its algorithm to give preference to original content.

YouTube Shorts rolled out back in 2020 and are now included in recommendations and have their own dedicated navigation tab. Google will start adding Shorts watermarks in the next few weeks on desktop and will roll out the feature in the coming months to mobile devices. For more information jump over to the official Google YouTube support site by following the link below.

YouTube Shorts Watermarks

– If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content

– We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you’re sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts

– This is rolling out over the next few weeks on desktop, and we plan to expand to mobile over the coming months

Source : Google : Verge

