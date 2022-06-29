FCC wants Apple and Google to delete TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular apps at the moment and the FCC wants both Apple and Google to delete the app from their apps stores.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Car is claiming that TikTok could pose a threat to national security, you can see some of the letters sent to both Apple and Google below.

Last week, an alarming new report shed fresh light on the serious national security threats posed by TikTok. As you know, TikTok is an app that is available to millions of Americans through your app stores, and it collects vast troves of sensitive data about those U.S. users. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance an organization that is beholden to the Communist Party of China and required by Chinese law to comply with the PRC’s surveillance demands.

Through leaked audio recordings, last week’s BuzzFeed News report revealed that ByteDance officials in Beijing have repeatedly accessed the sensitive data that TikTok has collected from Americans after those U.S. users downloaded the app through your app stores. “Everything is seen in China,” a TikTok official said in the recordings, despite the fact that TikTok has repeatedly represented that the data it gathers about Americans is stored in the United States

Previously in the USA there were calls from the US government to ban the app, although that never happened. It is not clear as yet how Apple and Google will respond to this new letter from the FCC and whether they will delete TikTok from their App stores.

