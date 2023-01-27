GoldenEye 007 lands on Xbox Game Pass

If you are a fan of the iconic GoldenEye 007 videogame launched back in 1997 and officially rolled out to the Nintendo 64 games console. You might be interested to know that the James Bond first person shooter has returned and is now available to play on the Xbox via Microsoft Game Pass subscription service. The latest remake of the GoldenEye 007 game includes new Xbox features and has been tweaked and remastered to provide a “timeless classic back in action for the modern age” says Microsoft. GoldenEye 007 is now available to play on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of Xbox Game Pass and across multiple devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

GoldenEye 007 took the world by storm when it originally launched in 1997, drawing console gamers into a thrilling tale of espionage, gadgets and explosive action as they led James Bond through one of his most celebrated missions. Today, GoldenEye 007 launches globally on Xbox Game Pass, allowing a new generation of gamers to experience this beloved classic and veteran players to enjoy Bond’s unforgettable adventure all over again.

GoldenEye 007

In the game’s campaign mode, players are free to approach objectives as they see fit – using silenced weapons, setting traps and being sure to remain unseen, or choosing to charge headlong into danger and rely on their skill and nerve to make 007’s mission a success. Harder difficulty settings add entirely new objectives to Bond’s dossier and require mastery of every exotic location to succeed, while game-altering cheats can be unlocked by spies who are speedy enough. Equally memorable is the local split-screen multiplayer mode, where players go head-to-head across a series of iconic arenas. Just remember it’s all in good fun…”

Source : Microsoft





