New Xbox Games with Gold March 2022 include Flame in the Flood, Sacred 2 and more

Xbox gamers looking for new games may be interested to know that the Games with Gold March 2022 selection is now available and includes The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square.

Xbox Games with Gold March 2022

The Flame in the Flood ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31

Street Power Soccer ($29.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31

“Play together with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. March’s 2022 Games with Gold lineup includes the Xbox One titles The Flame in the Flood and Street Power Soccer, and through backwards compatibility, the Xbox 360 titles Sacred 2 Fallen Angel and SpongeBob’s Truth or Dare. March’s lineup provides over $89.96 dollars in value and up to 4000 in gamerscore. “

The Flame in the Flood

A girl and her dog journey on foot and by raft through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness.

Street Power Soccer

Show off your sick style in this quick action-packed version of the beautiful game. Try tricks, over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, and unleash your soccer superpowers. Face off against street legends or your friends in a game to determine who will claim the crown of the Street King!

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel

Choose to embark upon Light or Shadow campaigns to help heal the land of Ancaria or intensify the chaos. This game world seamlessly blends solo and multiplayer gameplay, and is packed full of quests, characters, adventure, and deadly combat.

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

SpongeBob has lost the Krabby Patty secret formula. With your help and the help of some Bikini Bottom buddies, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life and find the formula.

Source : Microsoft

