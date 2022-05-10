Players League of Legends comedy series premiers June 16th

Paramount+ as has released a new trailer for the upcoming League of Legends comic mocumentary TV series Players created by Peabody. Focusing on a fictional gaming team trying to win the League of Legends most prestigious competition the series follows the teams fight until it star players in new rookie and a game hardened veteran. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from “Team Fugitive the bad boys of gaming” is a play for the ultimate trophy.

Players League of Legends comedy series

League of Legends (LoL) commonly referred to as League is a 2009 multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games. Riot Games writer Kien Lam, says the studios put in a “lot of hard work” to make the series authentic. “I think you have every right to be skeptical given other gaming shows, but have some faith here,” Lam explains. Riot is hoping to replicate the success of Arcane, the Netflix animated series which was both a commercial and critical success.

“Players is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.”

Source : Paramount+

