GOG’s Grand RPG Sale now on offering 50% off many games

Gamers looking for a new role-playing game to sink their teeth into, may be interested to know that the GOG gaming website is currently running a Grand RPG Sale the next six days, offering discounts on a huge selection of role-playing franchises such as Divinity Sin, Pathfinder, Ultima, Pillars of Eternity, Baldur’s gate and more.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire :

“Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn. ”

– Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience – enriched with cutting edge technology and features, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new hand-crafted adventure where choices truly matter.

– Discover the new region of the Deadfire – plot your own course by ship and explore the rich and exotic islands of the archipelago region, discovering new places interacting with their inhabitants and engaging in a variety of quests at every port.

– Build your party and customize your companions – choose from 7 different companions to join you on your quest and assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships and interactions unfold with the addition of the new companion system.

Vist the GOG website for a full list of all the role-playing games currently discounted by up to 50% off.

