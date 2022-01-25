GOG New Year Sale now on offering discounts of up to 90% off

Gamers looking to bag a few bargains to keep the New Year blues away, should check out the GOG.com New Year Sale, which is now underway offering discounts of up to 90% and on over 2500 different games such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, XCOM 2 and many more.

“The end of January approaches, yet it’s only the beginning of the year… A time for big dreams, hope, and comfort! So run to the GOG New Year Sale, to escape as far as imagination goes, and to tackle a few gaming milestones. Because with thousands of helpful deals, and exciting new releases, it’s your chance to play those gems that have eluded you, and leave on extraordinary journeys.”

GOG sale 2022 a selection of the many offers :

– Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-60%)

– The Witcher 3 GOTY (-80%)

– The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition (65%)

– Cyberpunk 2077 (-50%)

– Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines (-50%)

– Control Ultimate Edition (-70%)

– Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Mythic Edition (-20%)

– Mortal Shell (-40%)

– Metro Exodus – Gold Edition (-63%)

– Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition (-70%)

– Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (-70%)

– STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic (-65%)

– BIOMUTANT (-50%)

– Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ (20%)

– The Forgotten City (25%

“Many games have that mythical feel to them… Those older or absolute classics that you have always heard about. And a slow start to 2022 is the time to finally get to know them! As GOG is the place where they thrive, don’t shy away, let a Flash Deal motivate you: Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition is -85% off for 48H.

For more games that made history, put the Famous Classics collection, up to -89%, to good use. If you having a hard time, escape further than the last frontier or get cosy thanks to the Unforgettable journeys collection, up to -90%. But if January makes you feel motivated, try something new in the Great Titles & Great Discounts collection, the best titles from their respective genre starting at -65%!”

Source : GOG

