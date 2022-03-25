Godfall Ultimate Edition launches on Xbox April 7th

Daniel Nordlander, Game Director, Godfall has taken to the official Xbox new site this week to confirm that the Godfall Ultimate Edition will be available to play on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S game consoles next month from April 7, 2022 onwards. Godfall was originally launched on Windows and PlayStation consoles back in 2020 and will be available for the first time on the Xbox next month.

Godfall Ultimate Edition for Xbox offers a chance to engage in both single player and multiplayer action role-playing and is set in a high fantasyland split into the realms of Earth, Water and Air.n Players take the role of one of the last exalted Knight’s Order to prevent a major apocalyptic event. With five weapon classes to choose from and depending on which armor sets, Valorplates gamers choose will have a choice of wielding longsword, dual blades, polearm, two handed war hammer and the two handed great sword.

Godfall Ultimate Edition

Godfall: Ultimate Edition will be available to purchase for $39.99, with a special limited time Xbox launch price of $29.99.

“Godfall: Ultimate Edition is the best and most complete way to enjoy Godfall. Experience every update and improvement since launch assembled in one Ultimate package. Godfall: Ultimate Edition includes the base game, Fire & Darkness Expansion, and the Ascended and Pre-order Cosmetic Packs for your journey.”

“Godfall is a melee action-RPG designed specifically to be the tinkerer’s dream. Playing as Orin, you find Aperion on the precipice of ruin. You and your small band of loyal champions are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates. These legendary armor sets transform those that wield them into unstoppable masters of melee combat and harness powerful elemental and status effects to tear through foes. Your goal is to climb through the elemental realms and challenge Macros, who is rapidly acquiring the necessary resources to ascend to the status of a god.”

Source : Major Nelson

