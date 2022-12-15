God of War TV show announced for Amazon Prime

Gamers and particularly God of War fans may be interested to know that an adaptation of the PlayStation videogame is currently under development and will premiere on stream on the Amazon Prime video service. Apparently God of War TV series is just one of the first that Sony has planned for PlayStation adaptations and follows on from the The Last of Us TV series which will premiere on Amazon Prime next month and will be available to watch from January 15, 2023 onwards.

As you would expect very little is known about the new God of War TV series but what we do know is this series will obviously follow Kratos on his adventures and battles.

God of War TV series

“The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world. “

Sony Pictures

“We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Rafe, Mark, and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

Amazon Studios

“The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

As soon as a new trailer is released by Amazon Prime for the upcoming God of War TV series currently in production will keep you at to speed as always.

Source : TV insider





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals