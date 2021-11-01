Giant wall painting CNC robot

Shane, engineer creator and awesome maker from the Stuff Made Here YouTube channel has not only been busy moving across the country but has also created a new giant wall painting robot to help add a little color to his new workshop. The huge CNC style painting machine can mix any color it desires and allows images to be imported which it then reproduces on the canvas of the wall. Check out the video below to learn more about the project, the mechanics involved and the final results.

Giant wall painting robot paints murals like a pro

“I moved into a new shop with some massive blank walls. I thought I would break in the new space by building a robot to paint a huge mural for me. Hope you like it! I’m Shane and I build things that I think are cool and usually don’t exist. Things like robotic basketball hoops and iPad cases that lets blind people see with their hands. Once I get them working, I share videos about them on YouTube. Behind each video is 100+ hours of work and thousands of dollars of materials and tooling. By supporting me you enable me to make more, bigger, AWESOMER things. In exchange I’ll be sharing more juicy behind the scenes details on the projects, AMAs, hanging out on discord, and random thoughts from some guy building stuff on the internet. “

Source : YouTube

