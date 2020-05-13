Robotic basketball backboard makes sure you sink every shot

Engineer Shane Wighton has published a great video to his YouTube channel, detailing how he created a robotic basketball backboard that allows you to sink every shot. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the automated backboard which tilts to help make sure the basketball scores every time.

“The setup uses a Microsoft Kinect, along with a Windows-based computer to calculate the inbound ball’s trajectory. On approach it passes data to an Arduino, which then moves the hoop into position via three large steppers and a linkage system.”

“I wasn’t totally satisfied with my previous basketball hoop so I made another try at the problem. This time with robots and computer vision! My old solid state hoop is old news. Long live our robot overlords. “

Source : AB : Shane

