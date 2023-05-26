Ghostrunner 2 trailer and details released by 505Games

During the PlayStation Showcase more details of been released about the upcoming sequel to the popular Ghostrunner game. Ghostrunner 2 story takes place one year after the events of the first game and explores the world of Ghostrunner, with the player visiting more places, not only Dharma Tower.

Check out the announcement trailer below for a glimpse of what you can expect from the sequel. Unfortunately 505Games has not yet confirmed a Ghostrunner 2 release date as yet but the sooner more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Ghostrunner 2

“Set one year after the critically acclaimed sci-fi smash, Ghostrunner 2 sees cyber ninja protagonist Jack emerging from the deathtrap of Dharma Tower for the first time to explore the sprawling wasteland beyond. Featuring intense fast-paced-push-forward combat, and deeply challenging gameplay, the sequel promises to up the ante from the original in every conceivable way, including, for the first time, vehicular combat as Jack takes to the wastelands on his new motorcycle.”

“Bursting with new powers, upgradeable abilities, traversal mechanics, an expanded narrative, deeper world building, and devilish new enemies, Ghostrunner 2 is the ultimate power fantasy… every kill will be earned. Adapt to, and master the gameplay as only a cyber ninja would. Be under no illusion…. blood will run.

Accompanied by a killer synthwave soundtrack, Ghostrunner 2 is released later in 2023. The sequel to the IGN nomination Action Game of the Year has been shrouded in secrecy until now, but we have some exciting details to share with you that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.”

Source : 505Games



