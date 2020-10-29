Control and Hitman 3 launch on Nintendo Switch via Cloud streaming

Nintendo has today announced the arrival and availability of new games on the Nintendo Switch console, revealing that Control and Hitman 3 are available on the console via cloud streaming. The launch of Control Ultimate Edition — Cloud Version on the Switch marks the first time Nintendo has allowed developers to bring cloud driven games to their platform.

“Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Blending open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment, Control presents an expansive and intensely gratifying gameplay experience. Can you handle the Bureau’s dark secrets? Unfold an epic supernatural struggle, filled with unexpected characters and bizarre events, as you search for your missing brother, and discover the truth that has brought you here.”

“We’re excited to announce that HITMAN 3 will be coming to Nintendo Switch, playable via cloud streaming technology.this”

Source : 505 Games : Control

