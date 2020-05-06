GeiL 64 GB DDR4 3200 SO-DIMM Kit (2 x 32 GB) introduced

Hardware manufacturer Golden Emporer International Limited, otherwise known as GeiL, has this week introduced a new addition to its range of memory announcing the availability of its 64 GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM Kit in a 2 x 32 GB bundle. Offering support for Intel 10th Gen and AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors.

“The company’s new SO-DIMM RAM can work in frequencies of 2133MHz/2400MHz/2666MHz/2933MHz/3200MHz and the capacity per module range from 4 GB all the way up to 32 GB – for a total 64 GB if two modules are used.”

– Kit Capacities up to 64GB

– Excellent choice for stability and performance

– Speed up to 3200MHz

– Tested with GeIL’s DYNA 4 SLT technology

– Compatible with the latest laptops

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by GeiL, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

