Colorful GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card $4,999

Colorful has this week introduced its new limited edition graphics card in the form of the GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN which will be manufactured in just 1000 units and comes equipped with the companies most advance premium features to provide the best cooling performance possible. The cooling system on the GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features a “perfect balance of air cooling and liquid cooling” says Colorful, allowing you to overclock the graphics card with “superb stability” and is shipped with thes Colorful One-Key OC software providing an easy way to boost clocks to 1860 MHz at the flick of a switch.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN is available in black and gray color and features a precision CNC machined aluminium alloy shroud and backplate. The limited edition COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card will be priced at $4,999 and is expected to be available very soon.

“Crafted to be COLORFUL’s masterpiece, the limited-edition iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features a combination of advanced processing and intricate designs. To create the intricate patterns on the aluminium alloy components, COLORFUL used precision CNC technology with controlled accuracy within 0.3 mm. The KUDAN is packed with a plethora of gaming-oriented features and premium components including a fully customizable 60Hz display panel that can be used for real-time monitoring.

The display can be flipped 90° allowing it to be visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation. The RTX 3090 KUDAN also has customizable RGB lighting on the shroud’s visible side and backplate. The radiator’s RGB lighting is powered by Modern Light Technology with a mirror-like surface that gives a sophisticated infinity lighting effect.”

Source : Colorful : TPU

