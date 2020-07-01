Asrock has intorduced a new overclocked graphics card this week in the form of the RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC graphics card, offering a 17% higher memory clock settings than reference default value. The new Radeon RX 5000 series features PCI Express 4.0 support, with a throughput of 16 GT/s and enables two times the bandwidth compared to PCI Express 3.0.

The Radeon RX 5000 Series GPUs are powered by the new RDNA architecture, the heart of AMD’s advanced 7nm technology process. RDNA features up to 40 completely redesigned Compute Units delivering incredible performance and up to 4x IPC improvements.

“With the Phantom Gaming look, the stylish metal backplate on the Phantom Gaming graphics cards makes it more fancy in visual and solid in construction. Otherwise, the thermal pad at the backside also helps to enhance the thermal efficiency.”

Features and specifications of the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G overclocked graphics card :

Clock: GPU / Memory

Boost Clock: Up to 1750 MHz / 14.0 Gbps

Game Clock: 1615 MHz / 14.0 Gbps

Base Clock: 1420 MHz / 14.0 Gbps

Key Specifications:

Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

Up to 1750 MHz Boost Clock

6GB GDDR6, Up to 14 Gbps Speed

1 x 8-pin Connector

3 x DisplayPort / 1 x HDMI

279.9 x 117.7 x 52.4 mm

Key Features:

Triple Fan Design

Stylish Metal Backplate

2.7-slot Design

0dB Silent Cooling

ASRock Tweak

AMD Eyefinity Technology

Source : ASRock

