Palit GeForce RTX 2060 Dual Overclocked 12GB graphics card

Palit Microsystems has this week unveiled their latest graphics card in the form of the overclocked GeForce RTX 2060 Dual OC 12GB graphics card featuring acceleration thanks to the inclusion of NVIDIA’s Turing architecture. The GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB is a premium version of the company’s previously released RTX 2060 6 GB and features double the memory of the original which was launched a few years back. Check out the video created by the Linus Tech Tips crew for more information on what you can expect from the relaunched GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards.this

GeForce RTX 2060 Dual Overclocked 12GB graphics card

“The Palit GeForce RTX™ 2060 12 GB comes in the classic dual fan design featuring two 90mm smart fans and optimized thermal solution to enhance the airflow and heat dissipation efficiency. The model offers cool temperature, minimum noise and maximum stability for gamers and creators to enjoy competitive performance. The GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB is a premium version of it’s predecessor- the RTX 2060 6 GB. Upgraded with doubled memory capacity and intensified CUDA cores, the new 12 GB variant equips you with ample horsepower to take on the latest games that are graphically demanding. You will also have complete access to the game-changing technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, real-time ray tracing and more.”

“DrMOS, originally only available for high-end server CPUs, is now available in all its glory in the next generation of Palit graphics cards. DrMOS offers high current circuits, low noise operation, and effective reduction of heat generating. GeForce RTX™ graphics cards are powered by the Turing GPU architecture and the all-new RTX platform. This gives you up to 6X the performance of previous-generation graphics cards and brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to games.”

Source : Palit

