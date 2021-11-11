BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6600 graphics card unveiled

Following on from the launch of its Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, BIOSTAR has this week announced the introduction of the new Radeon RX 6600 graphics card. Offering gamers 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus supported by a 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache and support for high-bandwidth PCI Express 4.0 technology. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by BIOSTAR, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card offers 28 compute units with a Game Clock frequency of 2,044 MHz and a Boost Clock frequency of up to 2,491 MHz, enabling incredible 1080p gaming experiences without breaking a sweat. In addition, support for DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC and HDMI 2.1 VRR enables crisp, vivid video output.”

BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6600 graphics card

– AMD Radeon RX6600 GPU

– 8GB GDDR6, 128bit

– 3 Display port/HDMI output

– AMD RDNA2 Architecture

– AMD FreeSync Technology

– AMD FidelityFX

– Radeon™ VR Ready Premium

– Radeon Image Sharpenling

– Radeon Anti-Lag

– DirectX 12 and Vulkan support

– PCI Express 4.0 Support

“Providing a host of additional advanced features, including AMD Smart Access Memory, AMD Radeon Image Sharpening, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag technology and more, the new graphics card is designed to bring next-generation desktop gaming experiences to the midrange market. It also supports AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, an open-source spatial upscaling solution designed to increase framerates in select titles while delivering high-resolution gaming experiences.”

For more details on full specifications of the new BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6600 graphics card jump over to the official product page by following the link below. As soon more details on pricing and availability for the Radeon RX 6600 are released we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : BIOSTAR

