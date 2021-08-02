Biostar AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card unveiled

BioStar has this week unveiled its new BioStar AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card based on the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, designed to deliver the “ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience.” The AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory.

The Biostar AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is also equipped with 3 x display 1.4 ports with DSC technology and a single HDMI port with HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL technology. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Biostar, but as soon as details comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card offers up to 15 percent higher performance on average with max settings across select AAA titles compared to the competition1. It also provides 125 FPS on average across a wide range of modern AAA titles2, pushing the boundaries of mainstream gaming by enabling incredible, high-refresh rate 1080p performance and breathtaking visual fidelity.”

Features of the new AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards include :

– AMD FidelityFX – Now supported by 50 titles and game engines, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, as well as on competitor GPUs, the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution5.

– AMD Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT high-speed 8 GB GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 11 percent on average in select titles6.

– AMD Infinity Cache – 32 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to enable higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

– DirectX 12 Ultimate Support – Enables games to deliver mind-blowing visuals with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading and other advanced features, elevating games to a new level of realism.

– AMD Radeon Anti-Lag – Helps decrease input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay.

– AMD Radeon Boost – AMD Radeon Boost with support for Variable Rate Shading can provide up to a 48-percent performance increase in Warframe7 during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution or by varying shading rates for different regions of a frame, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with virtually no perceptual impact on image quality.

“Sleek and refined, the new BIOSTAR AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built with a mix of diecast aluminium and other industrial-grade material with black and silver accents that showcase a prominent look in any PC chassis. Meanwhile, the card is engineered to keep cool during extensive use, further enhanced by the all-new custom-designed axial fans that significantly increase the card’s cooling efficiency.”

Source : Biostar

