AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Professional RDNA2 based graphics cards

AMD has today introduced its new Radeon PRO W6000 Series Professional graphics cards based on the award-winning AMD RDNA2 architecture. The AMD Radeon PRO W6800 is the fastest AMD RDNA workstation graphics created by the company and has been engineered for ultrahigh performance workflows, while the AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPU has been designed to power professional mobile workstations.

The AMD Radeon PRO W6800 graphics card are now available to purchase worldwide from AMD partners priced at $2,249 . The AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics card is expected to be available sometime during Q3 2021 priced at $649. AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPUs are expected to be available in the HP Fury ZBook G8 mobile workstation in select countries starting July 2021 reports AMD.

“AMD RDNA2 was designed from the ground up to deliver world-class performance for a wide range of applications and workloads,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “Bringing this breakthrough architecture to our workstation graphics lineup allows users to tackle much larger datasets, dramatically reduce render times, and speed processing of highly complex models and simulations. The AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series gives professionals a powerful new tool in their arsenal to accelerate projects and bring creative visions to life.”

Key features of the new AMD Radeon W6000 series workstation graphics card include:

– Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture – Built on the advanced 7 nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency.

– Enhanced Compute Units with Realtime Hardware-Accelerated Raytracing – Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021. Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering.

– AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 128 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date.

Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory.

– AMD Radeon PRO Viewport Boost – Designed for today’s professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes.

– Certified for leading professional applications – AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors to help ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built for demanding 24/7 environments and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals.

Source : AMD

