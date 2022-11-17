Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus unveiled

Garmin has unveiled its new indoor fitness bike, the Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus and it will retail for $3,999.99 when it goes on sale in January

The Garmin Tacx NEO comes with a 4.5-inch display and it features two USB chargers, it works with the Tacx training app and a range of other training apps.

Providing accurate power measurement within 1% – plus reliable, consistent measurements for speed and cadence – the Tacx NEO Bike Plus gives cyclists a clear picture of their performance. Featuring a well-balanced design that ensures maximum stability, the Tacx NEO Bike Plus is one of the most silent indoor bikes available and is ready for any sprint, up to 2,200 watts. What’s more, cyclists can train for outdoor climbs, or build the intensity of an indoor workout, by training on realistically simulated inclines up to a 25% gradient.

Fully adjustable, the Tacx NEO Bike Plus is made to accommodate multiple athletes in a house. Five different crank lengths offer a precise, customized fit and the slim seatpost and handlebar stem can be adjusted up to the millimeter, making it easy to match settings to that of a rider’s outdoor bike. Plus, built-in interactive fans are automatically controlled by a rider’s power or heart rate.

