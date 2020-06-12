Garmin MARQ Golfer smartwatch announced

Garmin has added a new smartwatch to its lineup with the launch of the Garmin MARQ Golfer, the watch comes with more than 41,000 golf courses included.

According to Garmin the new MARQ smartwatch comes with up to 12 days of battery life and i9t will retail for £1,699.99.

Garmin Global Brand Ambassador and golf legend Greg Norman has experience with the MARQ Golfer on and off the course. The internationally renowned “Great White Shark” has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

“As someone who’s been involved in the game of golf for many decades, I’ve seen the evolution in golf technology and have seen first-hand the benefits of wearing a Garmin on my wrist,” said Norman. “At first glance, you wouldn’t expect the MARQ Golfer to have ultra-high-end GPS technology and smart features because it looks like a beautiful piece of jewellery, but I’ve found it’s the perfect watch to wear all day, both in the office and on the course.”

